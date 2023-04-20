Man accused of stabbing boyfriend 29 times before trying to jump out window arraigned for murder

The man who tried to throw himself out of a window after allegedly stabbing his boyfriend 29 times in December was arraigned on murder charges Wednesday in his partner’s death.

Michael Perry, 37, and his boyfriend Jose Aponte, 43, were having difficulties in their relationship leading up to Aponte’s death in December, prosecutors revealed in court Wednesday.

Perry believed Aponte was seeing someone else and also reached out to apologize for hurtful behavior. Despite the difficulties in the relationship, prosecutors say Perry stayed over at Aponte’s apartment near Boston Medical Center on Friday, December 9 after the latter had a routine medical procedure. Neighbors then reported hearing unusual noises from Aponte’s apartment Saturday.

A message was sent from Aponte’s phone to his manager at work Saturday describing that he was feeling sick and could not make his shift. Prosecutors told the court that the message was written in a manner atypical of Aponte’s writing style.

As friends and family grew increasingly concerned at a lapse in communication, a friend of Aponte’s visited the apartment Sunday. The friend reportedly heard rustling coming from the kitchen area and could feel a draft emitting from under the locked door.

Responding officers and the apartment’s maintenance staff then attempted to gain entry into the apartment. Authorities were unable to open the door because Aponte’s “dead and bloody” body and a fridge were pressed against it.

According to prosecutors, officers yelled at Perry, “What happened?”

“You know what happened,” Perry allegedly screamed back. “Come in and find out.”

Police and a SWAT team were eventually able to gain entrance to the disheveled apartment, where Perry stood with a knife and a pair of scissors.

Officers shot Perry with a pellet gun, striking the man in the head. Perry ducked to the ground, where police say they lost sight of him amidst the clutter from the trashed apartment.

Officers then heard Perry screaming for help and ran toward an open window. Perry was found dangling in open air, his waistband the only thing preventing him for falling eight or nine stories below. Police pulled Perry back inside the building and placed him under arrest.

Prosecutors revealed Perry has a troubled past with law enforcement, including a 2019 domestic violence incident that resulted in Perry asking police to shoot him.

An autopsy of Aponte’s body revealed the man was stabbed 29 times with a sharp object, including severe wounds to the head, neck and chest area.

Perry was held without bail.

