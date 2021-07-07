Man accused of stabbing, breaking woman's arm

Jul. 7—A 26-year-old Enid man was arrested early Sunday on multiple complaints after a woman told police he stabbed her and broke her arm.

Alexander Aguilar was arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of evidence, domestic battery and kidnapping/abduction, according to an incident report from Enid Police Department.

According to the report, Officer John Cunningham was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of East Ash at 1:58 a.m. Sunday in reference to a domestic in progress.

After he arrived, Cunningham heard a woman's voice in an alleyway nearby say, "Please help me."

The woman had her right arm in a makeshift sling using a bath towel and had another towel wrapped around the middle of her shin, and Cunningham noted her leg was bleeding from the wound underneath the towel, the report said.

Cunningham asked her what was going on, and she said that "he" was going to kill her, the report said. Cunningham asked her where "he" was, and the woman told him that Aguilar was asleep in an upstairs room at the residence.

The woman said she was trying to leave the residence because Aguilar "was drinking a lot," and she was writing a note for him when he found it and got angry, according to the report.

The woman said Aguilar had broken her nose, kicked her in the head and face and pinned her down and snapped her arm, according to the report. Cunningham saw a dark purple bruise forming around her left eye and dried blood around her nose.

The woman told police Aguilar was "a very violent man" and would stage knives by the door in case she tried to leave, the report said.

Life EMS was called to the scene to evaluate the woman's injuries, and she said Aguilar forced her to take several different pills, including four Claritin D's, "a bunch of Melatonin" and a bunch of stress-relief vitamins, the report said. She was placed in the back of the vehicle for further treatment.

Cunningham said in his report that he smelled "a strong odor of bleach" in a room at the back of the residence and noticed several blood spots on the floor, and he found pink sneakers with blood on them and used paper towels in a trash can in the room, according to the report.

In a different room, he found more blood spots on the carpet and could follow the blood spots into the kitchen where there was blood on the sink, counter and floor.

In the upstairs bedroom where Aguilar had been sleeping, Cunningham found a knife on the floor and saw blood on the blanket and the air mattress, according to the report.

Cunningham seized the blanket and knife from upstairs, a cellphone, the pink sneakers, white sneakers found in the trash can and several knives from the trash can, one of which still had blood on the blade, according to the report.

In November 2013, Aguilar pleaded no contest to amended misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse and received a two-year deferred sentence after he had beaten up a former then-pregnant girlfriend, "tried to kill her unborn baby" and attacked her with scissors, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

In June 2015, Aguilar pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, received a 10-year deferred sentence and was placed under probation after he attacked his father with a baseball bat in January 2014 in Ames, according to Major County court documents.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

