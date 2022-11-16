Man accused of stabbing couple to death in Seattle’s Georgetown appears in court

A man with a long criminal history who most recently is accused of stabbing a man and a woman to death in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood was in court Wednesday morning.

John Marcel Williams’ first court hearing was on Nov. 1, but he opted not to appear and was represented by his attorney.

King County prosecutors have enhanced the charges on this case, calling for another first appearance on Wednesday. Williams pleaded not guilty.

Williams is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Each count also includes a deadly weapon enhancement.

Williams is accused of killing a couple in Georgetown on Oct. 30.

Seattle police say they found 55-year-old Maryanne Wooden and 53-year-old Howard Hicks dead inside their apartment near the corner of Fourth Avenue and South Michigan Street.

According to court documents, Williams was seen on surveillance footage entering the apartment and then leaving with “a large amount of blood on his hands.”

Williams is well-known among Seattle police officers. He was released from jail just two days before allegedly killing the pair in Georgetown.

The Northwest Community Bail Fund posted Williams’ $3,000 bail a few months earlier for a different violent outburst. Williams is also currently under investigation for an attempted rape.

Court records also show that John Williams was previously arrested 65 times in California.

The judge did not set bail on Wednesday. Williams will remain in jail. His court hearing is on Dec. 5.