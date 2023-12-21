Man accused of stabbing cousin in the head with kitchen knife

A man is accused of stabbing his cousin in the head with a kitchen knife, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, deputies were called at 1:45 a.m. to a home on Pug Lane in Iron Station. When they arrived, they found two people in the living room who were bleeding and needed medical attention.

ALSO READ: Body camera video released after man who stabbed officer shot, killed by police

One of the men told deputies that his cousin, Jimmy Robles, had stabbed him in the head with a kitchen knife. Investigators said Robles had also been assaulted.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Robles told investigators the stabbing happened in Charlotte. He was later released from the hospital and served with outstanding warrants.

Robles was taken to the Lincoln County jail and given a $5,200 bond.

After an investigation, detectives charged Robles with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for the stabbing. His bond was revoked.

(WATCH BELOW: MEDIC: 1 hurt in overnight stabbing in northeast Charlotte)



