Man accused of stabbing coworker at Old World Timber arrested by Lexington police

The man accused of stabbing a coworker at Old World Timber on Monday was arrested by Lexington police Wednesday morning, according to court records.

Earl McVey, 41, has been charged with first-degree assault, according to jail records. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.

Police said they received a call at 6:55 a.m. Monday reporting that an employee was stabbed twice in the chest by another employee on company property. An arriving officer found a victim with rags on his wounds and he told police McVey was the suspect, according to court documents.

McVey fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers went to McVey’s residence in an attempt to locate him but were unsuccessful, according to court documents.

McVey was later arrested at his home Wednesday, according to jail records.

While at the hospital, the victim told police he had been working with McVey on and off for two years and never had any issues, court documents said. The victim began work at 7 a.m. and McVey committed the assault shortly afterward, according to court documents. He was stabbed twice in the shoulder and chest, a court record stated.

Old World Timber makes wood products from reclaimed timber.

Herald-Leader reporter Alex Acquisto contributed to this story.

