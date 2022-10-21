Man accused of stabbing Dayton officer indicted on charges

The man accused of stabbing a Dayton Police officer during a mental health call last week has been criminally charged.

Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, was indicted Friday on four counts of felonious assault of a peace officer and one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Crews were called to a house in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street around 2:30 p.m. on a mental health call on Oct. 13.

Patrick’s mother called 911, saying that she was having trouble with her son. She reported him being “delusional.”

When they arrived on scene, officers spoke with Patrick inside the residence and determined that he should be taken to a local hospital, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. As one officer, later identified as Off. George Kloos, tried to walk Patrick out of the residence, he “swung a concealed [pocket] knife” at the officer and stabbed Kloos in the neck.

Body camera video obtained through a public records request showed that the incident happened roughly 15 minutes after officer arrived on scene.

Patrick then attempted to stab two other officers as they tackled him onto a couch. Officers “wrestled” the knife out of his hand and took him into custody, according to the statement of facts.

Maj. Jason Hall, Commander of Patrol Operations, previously told News Center 7 that the officers who responded used an “abundance of de-escalation techniques.” Patrick reacted violently and fought with all officers during his arrest.

Kloos was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was released later that day.

Patrick was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was treated, released and booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.

Court records show he’s scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 25.