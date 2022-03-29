Man accused of stabbing Daytona Beach couple to death indicted on first-degree murder

A grand jury on Tuesday handed down a first-degree murder indictment in a case that shocked Volusia County: The stabbing of a Daytona Beach couple riding their bicycles earlier this month, according to prosecutors.

Jean R. Macean, 32, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the killings of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, according to State Attorney R.J. Larizza's office. The Aultmans were stabbed as they rode their bicycles home early on the morning of March 6 after attending Bike Week festivities on Main Street, police said.

Larizza announced the indictment during a press conference Tuesday on the steps of the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

Macean's arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 5 before Circuit Judge Leah Case at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Macean’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jessica Lyndsey Roberts, on March 18 filed a written plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young stated previously that Macean had confessed to the killings.

What happened

The bodies of Terry and Brenda Aultman were found early on the morning of March 6 at the corner of Riverview Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue. The couple had been riding their bicycles home after going to Main Street for Bike Week, police said.

Police said the couple suffered multiple stab wounds and deep lacerations to their throats.

The Aultmans' bicycles were found about 5 to 10 feet away from them. Police also found a small purse on the sidewalk. A pair of glasses and a man's hat were also found.

Police focused on a man shown in security videos walking in the area of Seabreeze Boulevard with an “unusual slow gait” and wearing tan boots, white pants, a gray tank top and a black jungle hat, an affidavit stated.

Two days after the killing, a person came forward and told police the man had eaten at a local establishment and paid for his food with a credit card, signing the receipt “JM,” according to an affidavit.

Police received information from the credit card company which led them to Orlando where Macean was arrested at an apartment complex.

Macean has a black tattoo of the numbers "1804" on the back of his right arm, the affidavit stated. Security video showed the same tattoo on the person of interest, the affidavit stated.

