Man accused of stabbing to death great-nephew of Nat King Cole arrested

ATLANTA - The man who police say murdered the great nephew of legendary jazz singer Nat King Cole was taken into custody Saturday in Fairburn.

Ricardo Gayle is accused of stabbing Tracy Cole to death in the 300 block of Centennial Olympic Park NE and Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NW during the early morning hours of Sept. 14.

Atlanta Police say the Cole was stabbed multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

WHO WAS TRACY COLE?

Tracy Cole

Investigators say the two men knew each other prior to the deadly altercation.

Saturday, Fairburn Police says Gayle was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Gayle was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, hindering persons from making emergency telephone calls, and armed robbery.