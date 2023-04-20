Man accused of stabbing ex-wife multiple times in West Carrollton indicted

A man accused of stabbing his ex-wife multiple times in West Carrollton has been indicted.

Aaron Davis, 45, was indicted on counts of felonious assault, abduction, domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

On April 10 around 10:35 p.m. West Carrollton police and medics were called to Miami Valley Sports Bar to report of a crash and possible stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned that a woman had been stabbed multiple times, allegedly by Davis who was her ex-husband.

Investigators said that the woman and Davis met at Miami Valley Sports Bart at 9 p.m.

The two began discussing their divorce and the woman getting re-married in the future when Davis pushed the woman causing her to fall backward, according to court documents.

The woman attempted to get into her car and leave the bar when Davis allegedly got into her car and stabbed her.

Eventually, the woman crashed her car causing Davis to fall out along with the woman.

Davis allegedly got into his car, pulled up to where the woman was and continued to stab her.

He then fled the scene and was later taken into custody.

Davis is set to be arraigned on April 25. He is currently in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.