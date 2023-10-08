Man accused of stabbing lover with screwdriver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being accused of attacking another man with a screwdriver after an argument turned violent along a busy street in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Winchester Road and Millbranch Road at around 7 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, they saw two men fighting inside a vehicle that was blocking traffic.

Officers were able to break up the fight, but say they noticed the man in the driver’s seat had bruising on his chest. The man told officers that 47-year-old Henry Kinsey had stabbed him with a Phillips head screwdriver.

It is unclear what exactly led to the violent altercation, but police say Kinsey admitted that he and the victim had been in a physical relationship and that he had stabbed the victim with a screwdriver.

Officers reportedly found one screwdriver on the passenger side of the car and another behind the vehicle.

Kinsey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was initially being held on a $20,000 bond but has since been released on his own recognizance.

He is set to appear in court Oct. 9.

