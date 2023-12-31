Man accused of stabbing man in neck with butcher knife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his sister’s fiancé in the neck with a butcher knife.

According to documents, on December 24, the Memphis Police Department responded to a wounding call in the 3700 block of Crosswood Cove in Frayser.

Police say a man was found inside the home suffering from a large laceration to the left side of his neck.

The man advised police that he and his fiancée’s brother, Antonio Merriweather, had an argument, and during the argument, Merriweather picked up a large butcher knife and stabbed him two times in the neck.

Reports say the man’s fiancée witnessed the argument. Before the stabbing took place, Merriweather allegedly told the victim, “I been waiting on you.”

Merriweather fled the scene after his sister pulled him off of the victim, police say.

The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition after the attack.

Merriweather was arrested Friday and charged with criminal attempt second-degree murder.

