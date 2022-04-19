Man accused of stabbing mother-in-law in Holland hotel room to stand trial

The Ottawa County Courthouse in Grand Haven.

GRAND HAVEN — A Holland man accused of murder is opting to stand trial after a plea deal apparently fell apart.

David Malcolm McCoy, 33, was scheduled to appear in a 20th Circuit Court courtroom Monday afternoon for a plea hearing. Instead, after speaking with attorneys, Judge Jon Hulsing announced the case would be set for a jury trial, the date yet to be determined.

McCoy is accused of stabbing 52-year-old Michelle Speck, his mother-in-law, to death in a hotel room in Holland Township in May 2020.

He was arrested in the South Bend, Indiana, area the same day Speck's body was found, having fled the hotel in Speck's vehicle.

More: Son-in-law charged in woman's murder at Holland hotel

He is charged with open murder and a habitual offender third offense notice.

Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney Lee Fisher declined to comment on the potential plea bargain between his office and McCoy.

Fisher said McCoy's case, which has been unresolved for nearly two years, has been held up by COVID-19 restrictions on the court, which has had to pause jury trials several times throughout the pandemic.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

McCoy's criminal history in Ottawa County includes convictions for misdemeanor assault and battery and a misdemeanor aggravated domestic assault.

McCoy also pleaded guilty in 2019 to felony charges of fleeing a police officer and unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 110 days in jail and 60 months probation.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: David McCoy, Holland man accused of hotel room stabbing, to stand trial