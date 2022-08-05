Man accused of stabbing neighbor during argument in Mansfield

A man is facing criminal charges after police say he stabbed his neighbor during a dispute in Mansfield early Friday morning.

Jason Moore, 39, is slated to be arraigned Attleboro District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Francis Avenue around 3 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A K9 team swept the area and Moore was later taken into custody. The knife used in the alleged attack was also recovered.

“The assault occurred over an argument between two neighbors and was an isolated incident,” police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW