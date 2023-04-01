Man accused of stabbing older man, causing critical injuries, police say

Mar. 31—A man was charged on Friday with stabbing another man, critically injuring him, police said.

Kyler Philip Beard, 35, allegedly stabbed a 60-year-old man, whom he knew, causing life-threatening injuries, a news release from the Frederick Police Department said.

The attack happened on Wyngate Drive, south of West Patrick Street, near U.S. 15, according to police.

Beard also intended to hurt other people in the home, police said.

There was no attorney listed for Beard in online court records Friday afternoon.

Police did not provide Beard's hometown. His address was listed in court records as the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The 60-year-old man, who has not been identified, was flown to an area trauma center, the release said.

There were no other injuries, Frederick police spokeswoman Samantha Long said.

Police said the stabbing was a domestic-related incident, but didn't give more details.

Police responded to a home in the 600 block of Wyngate Drive at around 6:37 a.m. for a report of the stabbing, the release said.

Police found the 60-year-old man, and began administering first aid, the release said. At the same time, police found Beard in the home. Beard was subsequently arrested.

Beard has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, and violation of a protective order, online court records show.

