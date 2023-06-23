Man accused in stabbing outside Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant booked into St. Johns County Jail

The suspect in a stabbing that happened earlier this month outside of a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant has been booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

Online records show that Spencer Ross Pearson, 18, was booked into the jail just before 11 a.m. Friday. Pearson cut his own throat during the incident.

Pearson is accused of stabbing Madison Schemitz and her mom outside of Mr. Chubby’s Wings on Saturday, June 3.

Kennedy Armstrong stepped in to save them and was hurt. He ended up having to undergo hand surgery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Pearson faces two counts of attempted murder.

This is a developing story. Check back with Action News Jax for updates.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.