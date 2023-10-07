Man accused of stabbing passenger on PRT bus after altercation arrested

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) says a man accused of stabbing another passenger on a bus in Wilkinsburg Friday night has been arrested.

In a release, PRT says Marcus Deandre Wheaton, 39, of Braddock, was arrested by Port Authority police and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and two counts of interfering with transportation facilities.

PRT says Wheaton and another man got into an altercation while passengers of a P68-Braddock Hills Flyer about 6:45 p.m. Friday. Wheaton is accused of stabbing the other man in the abdomen and running away.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two hours later, PRT says Wheaton boarded another bus and was overheard by the driver “boasting about the stabbing incident.”

That driver contacted dispatch, and dispatchers contacted Port Authority police. With guidance from police, the driver told passengers there was an issue with the bus, so it had to be taken to the East Liberty bus garage. Wheaton was taken into custody at the garage.

