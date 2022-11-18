Man accused in stabbing pleads guilty

Nov. 17—An Odessa man was placed on seven years deferred adjudication Monday after pleading guilty to stabbing and slashing another man back in July.

John Ryan Fel, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but his guilty plea will be held in abeyance unless he violates the terms of his community supervision, which includes a prohibition on alcoholic beverages, court records show.

Fel was also ordered by 70th Ector County District Court Judge Denn Whalen to complete drug and alcohol treatment and participate in an anger program within the next six months.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, residents living in the 1400 block of Englewood Lane called 911 around after a 43-year-old friend of theirs showed up at their house saying he'd just been stabbed by Fel.

When officers arrived, they found the man covered in blood near the garage and he'd been stabbed in the chest and hip and slashed on the leg, the report stated.

During an interview at the hospital, the man said he'd been drinking beer with some friends in the 3100 block of Eisenhower Road when Fel inexplicably reached around from behind and stabbed him in the chest. When he turned around, the man told officers Fel stabbed him in the hip, causing him to flee the scene and drive himself three miles to his other friends' home on Englewood.

According to the report, officers found Fel at the Eisenhower residence and he told them the man who'd been stabbed attacked him after he walked away from a verbal fight with him. Fel admitted he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man multiple times.