Man accused of stabbing pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease

Mar. 29—MENOMONIE — A Menomonie man accused of stabbing another person Nov. 1 has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Tasheen Goggins, 42, 1316 Main St., is charged in Dunn County Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide — use of a dangerous weapon and a count of mayhem.

At a hearing Friday, Judge Rod Smeltzer ordered a mental evaluation to be performed. Smeltzer set a new court date for May 13.

Goggins remains incarcerated on a $10,000 cash bond in the Dunn County Jail. His attorney, Jonathon Lundeen, sought a lower bond, but Smeltzer rejected that request.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Dunn County Court:

Police were called to Domino's on Broadway Street in Menomonie on Nov. 1 for a man with a stab wound. They arrived and found bystanders applying pressure to the victim's wound.

Police checked video footage from Domino's and saw Goggins and another person walking outside.

An officer said he can see Goggins grab the victim's jacket while looking around. Then, Goggins thrust his left hand into the victim's abdomen. The officer said he could see what appeared to be a small knife in Goggins' hand.

At that point, the victim walked into Domino's and Goggins walked out of the camera view.

The following day authorities received a tip Goggins was in a city bar. They found him there and arrested him.

According to medical records obtained by the district attorney's office, the victim was taken as a trauma patient to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He had a stab wound to the lower right part of the abdomen that pierced through the colon. The victim needed surgery, during which a part of the colon was removed. There was also a laceration near the kidney.

The victim's wife told authorities her husband had to be intubated and was at risk of septic shock because of stool contamination from the knife wound.

In an interview with authorities, Goggins said he was approached by the victim who started yelling at him and calling him names. He said about a half-block later the victim grabbed him by the shoulder and that is when he stabbed the victim.

Goggins said he wasn't sure where the knife was because he had tossed it in a trash can not far from where the stabbing happened.

Goggins went on to call it a "light stabbing" and that the knife was a small folding knife, roughly four inches long.

Authorities say at no time do they see the victim grab Goggins in the video.