Man accused of stabbing roommate to death inside Northampton apartment

A man is facing criminal charges after officials say he stabbed his roommate to death inside an apartment in Northampton on Sunday night.

Devin R. Bryden, 24, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Northampton District Court on charges of murder and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to an apartment on Hatfield Street around 6 p.m. found a 21-year-old woman dead at the scene, the DA’s office said.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting the Northampton Police Department with an investigation.

The homicide marks the first in Hampshire County in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

