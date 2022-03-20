Man accused of stabbing security guard, 2 passengers on Rail Runner in ABQ

Mar. 19—Detectives arrested a man who allegedly stabbed three people, leaving one critically injured, on the Rail Runner Saturday afternoon as it approached a station in Northwest Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said 32-year-old Luis Sanchez was taken into custody after fleeing the scene on foot.

A security guard and two women were hospitalized following the attack, one in critical and the other in serious condition.

Online court records show Sanchez has criminal charges dating back to 2011, including for possession, burglary and DWI. In 2018 Sanchez was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine, DWI, and resisting evading or obstructing an officer.

Atkins said it started when Sanchez began making other passengers on the train "uneasy by his behavior." She said, soon after, he wanted to get off the train.

Atkins said as security escorted Sanchez off the Rail Runner at the Montaño Transit Center, east of Second, he stabbed a guard. She said he then stabbed one passenger and slashed another on the shoulder.

Atkins said rescue crews took the security guard and one passenger to the hospital and the other passenger was taken to the hospital by her family "to seek medical attention."

"Shortly after, officers were able to get the offender in custody," she said. Atkins gave no other details.