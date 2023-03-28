Man accused of stabbing someone leads deputies on 2-county pursuit, Iredell County sheriff says

A 23-year-old stabbing suspect was captured after leading Iredell and Catawba county deputies on a pursuit Monday, authorities said.

Christian Jovani Osorio-Cruz, of Carteret County, is accused of stabbing someone before stealing their vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated.

Iredell County deputies spotted the stolen 2016 GMC Canyon at the 154-mile marker on Interstate 40 West.

Deputies tried to stop Osorio-Cruz, but he sped up instead, which led to a pursuit into Catawba County.

Catawba County officers deployed stop sticks at the 135 mile-marker forcing Osorio-Cruz to swerve past them, but he continued driving.

Osorio-Cruz eventually lost control, stopped the GMC, and fled before he was taken into custody.

Osorio-Cruz was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and was issued $900,000 in secured bonds.

The magistrate issued a $250,000 secured bond for the following charges: felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, misdemeanor fail to stop for siren, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor speeding, and multiple driving infractions.

Osorio-Cruz received an additional $650,000 secured bond on the charges from Carteret County of attempted first-degree murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He has a criminal history that includes the following charges: misdemeanor assault on a female, driving while impaired, three counts of driving with license revoked, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

