Man accused of stabbing stepbrother

Jul. 13—SHARON — A Sharon man is accused of stabbing his stepbrother after a reported altercation Sunday night.

Jarrod R. Price, 40, of 472 Jefferson Ave., was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with the incident reported at 11:48 p.m. Sunday.

Police said responded to Price's home and were met by the victim, who was bleeding heavily from the face, arm and chest.

He told police that Price stabbed him multiple times with a kitchen knife. The victim said he and Price are stepbrothers.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where the doctor said he had been stabbed six times, and at least one of the wounds were serious.

Price was taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post $500,000 bond.

Price is scheduled for a July 20 preliminary hearing.

EDITOR's NOTE: Suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

