Man accused of stabbing Surprise McDonald's worker in restroom

A man was arrested and booked into jail on Sunday after Surprise police said he tried to rape a McDonald's employee before stabbing her several times.

Authorities report that 26-year-old Raad Almansoori was eating at a McDonald's near Greenway and Reems roads in Surprise when a woman working at the restaurant entered the bathroom. Documents report that video surveillance showed Almansoori following the woman into the bathroom, where he banged on the woman's locked stall before crawling underneath the door.

The man brandished a gun, later identified as a BB gun, and stabbed the woman at least three times in the neck after she screamed, police said. Almansoori then fled south and stole a car near Sarival Avenue and Acoma Drive, according to police. Documents also indicate that police located Almansoori in the stolen vehicle within the vicinity and apprehended him.

Almansoori told police he had murdered a woman in New York City 10 days beforehand and had stabbed another person in Phoenix on Saturday, according to documents.

Police booked him into jail on multiple felonies including attempted murder and aggravated assault. Documents stated he was ineligible for bond.

The injured McDonald's employee underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according to police documents.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Raad Almansoori arrested in stabbing of Arizona McDonald's worker