Man accused of stabbing two people while naked pleads guilty

Jun. 17—WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man accused of stabbing two people before turning the blade on himself pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of aggravated assault.

Sandy Parkhurst, 60, entered the pleas before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough. Other charges were withdrawn by prosecutors in pursuance of a plea deal.

Parkhurst was accused of stabbing James Nahf and Maria Maslar in a Hanover Township home last September. Then, police said Parkhurst turned the knife on himself, slicing open his abdomen and exposing his intestines.

According to police, they responded to Lee Park Avenue and Division Street, where they found Nahf bleeding from his abdomen. He told officers he had been stabbed at a Barr Lane home, and that's where officers found Maslar.

Maslar screamed, "He got me in the back," before collapsing.

Officers saw Parkhurst running naked through the residence, bloody knife in hand.

Officers entered the residence as Parkhurst ran up the stairs, shouting, "Kill me, mother (expletive)."

Then, police noticed the stab wound to Parkhurst's stomach, exposing his intestines. Parkhurst first said, "I stabbed myself," before saying, "No, they stabbed me."

Parkhurst had to be subdued with a Taser after a brief struggle ensued.

Police said Maslar told them Parkhurst stabbed her and Nahf before stabbing himself.

Nahf was treated for three wounds to his abdomen, while Maslar was treated for two wounds to her back. Parkhurst was also treated.

On Wednesday, Vough scheduled Parkhurst's sentencing for Aug. 11. Bail had been denied to him previously, so Parkhurst will remain locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility until his sentencing.