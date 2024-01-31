Man accused of stabbing uncle during argument in Dayton

Jan. 30—An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed his uncle in the chest during an argument Sunday in Dayton.

Matthew Jones of Dayton was arraigned Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police were called Sunday to Soin Medical Center — Kettering Health in Beavercreek on a stabbing complaint.

Officers spoke to a man in the hospital who said he had been stabbed in Dayton by his nephew, identified as Jones, according to court records.

"(The man) stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Jones on the 28th," an affidavit read. "The argument became heated and Jones got into his face in a threatening manner."

When the man pushed his nephew away, Jones reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest.

The man drove to his father's residence and then was taken to Soin for treatment.

Jones was arrested Sunday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is held on $25,000 bail.