Man accused of stabbing wife in Dayton indicted on 3 counts

The man accused of stabbing his wife in mid March has been criminally charged.

>>2 hospitalized, 1 seriously hurt, after crash involving school bus in Preble County

Richard Krug, 61, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and one court of domestic violence following his arrest on March 22, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 40 block Vine Street on March 18 on reports of possible suicide attempt.

When they arrived on scene, they found Krug and an unconscious woman with a serious stab wound to left side of her chest. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

He told police she got drunk and tried to stab herself to death.

The woman told officers she had gotten into an argument with Krug, he got mad and stabbed her with a large knife from the kitchen, according to the statement of facts.

Court records show his next appearance in court will be Tuesday, April 4.