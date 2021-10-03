Man accused of stabbing woman, 11-year-old girl and setting fire that displaced 7 expected in court

A man authorities accuse of stabbing a woman and an 11-year-old girl before setting fire to an apartment building — displacing seven people — and jumping out of a third-story window this week amid an hourslong SWAT standoff is expected in court Sunday on suspicion of multiple felonies, officials said.

The Chicago Police Department’s SWAT team initially was called Thursday afternoon to the 1400 block of East 79th Street in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side for a report of a “domestic-related” stabbing, which injured a 31-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl, police said.

The woman and girl were taken to Trinity Hospital where they had been listed in good condition. The man who police allege was responsible for their injuries barricaded himself inside an apartment for several hours — well into Friday morning — according to Chicago police.

Around 4 a.m. the man allegedly intentionally set a fire in the apartment building, which burned severely enough that seven people were unable to return to their units, authorities said. Police say the man then jumped from a third-story window, suffering unknown injuries in the process. No one else was hurt in the fire, officials said.

The 38-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment and placed under arrest, police said.

Early Sunday, Chicago police announced charges against Donald Williams, who lives in the same block where police were called Thursday. Williams faces two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated arson.

He’s expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing later Sunday. Check back for updates.

