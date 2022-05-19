Man accused of stabbing woman in front of 3 children inside Jacksonville home

A Jacksonville woman is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed multiple times by a man inside a home.

Austin Walker, 43, was charged with attempted murder and held without bail in the Duval County Jail.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood and had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen. She had an injunction against the suspect for domestic violence, according to court records.

Police say there were three small children at the home at the time, one of whom ran from the house to get help. The suspect’s father also called 911 to report that his son had called and confessed to killing the woman.

JSO said the crime scene appeared to show obvious signs of a violent struggle. A large black knife was found on a counter near the victim and officers noted a significant amount of blood throughout the kitchen. Walker had blood on his pants and shoes.

JSO said the woman was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and underwent emergency surgery.

In a later interview with police, Walker admitted to having a verbal fight with the victim over time-sharing of one of the children. He claimed to have blacked out and only remembered being detained by police.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES & INFORMATION:

-Hubbard House

-Quigley House

-The National Domestic Violence Hotline

-CDC: Information on Intimate Partner Violence

-National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey

-National Center for Victims of Crime

-Florida Department of Children and Families Domestic Violence Resources

