Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times formally charged
A man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times, seriously injuring her, has been formally charged.
A Montgomery Grand Jury indicted Khyre Christopher Poole, 23, of Trotwood on felonious assault charges.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person taken to hospital after reported stabbing in Trotwood
Poole allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times on Dec. 17 causing cuts to her neck, chest, arm, and abdomen, according to a statement of facts.
He is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.
Poole is set to be arranged on Jan. 11.