Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Trotwood

Dec. 28—A man is facing charges after he reportedly seriously injured a woman during a stabbing in Trotwood earlier this month.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Khyre Christohper Poole, 23, of Trotwood, on two counts of felonious assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 11.

The charges stem from a stabbing on Dec. 17.

Poole stabbed a woman multiple times, causing lacerations on her neck, chest, arm and stomach, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court- Western Division records. The woman suffered serious injuries as a result, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Poole on Thursday.