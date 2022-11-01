A man accused of stabbing a woman was shot by Miami Township police Tuesday after he allegedly charged officers with a knife.

Officers were dispatched to Valencia Drive Tuesday for a reported stabbing, police said in a news release. An officer found a woman who was stabbed numerous times.

Police say the suspect fled the scene as officers and detectives converged on the area. Officers received a call that the man was on the back patio of a residence on Geneva Court, according to the release.

When officers arrived at his location, they found the man with a knife, police said, adding that as police tried to get him to drop the weapon, the man charged at a detective.

Police said the detective fired two shots and hit the man with a single round. Officers rendered medical aid, applying a tourniquet until medics arrived at the scene.

Police have yet to release information regarding the man's condition.

Police are withholding the names of those involved until their families have been notified. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, officials said.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man accused of stabbing woman shot by police in Clermont County