Man accused of stalking, threatening Modesto Mayor Zwahlen pleads innocent

The man accused of threatening and stalking Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen pleaded innocent to all charges Monday in Stanislaus Superior Court.

The charges against William Joseph Clifford Jr., 53, are related to Facebook posts and direct communications, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office has said.

According to the criminal complaint, the first count against Clifford is stalking, based on actions from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14. He is alleged to have “willfully, unlawfully, feloniously, maliciously and repeatedly” followed and harassed the mayor. A credible threat by Clifford gave Zwahlen reason to fear for her own safety or that of her immediate family, it says.

Three additional felony counts accuse the defendant of threatening death or serious bodily harm to a public official.

The three counts all relate to videos posted on a Facebook account reported to be Clifford’s. One video is referred to in the complaint as “Wolf,” another as “Fist fight and metal trash can strike” and the third as “Bring this to your doorstep.”

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office has said the case against Clifford also involved phone and email communication.

Clifford is being held on $300,000 bail and has a restraining order against him. He is next scheduled to appear in court Friday, Dec. 22.