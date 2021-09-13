Man accused of starting fire at East Hartford group home

Sep. 13—A Hartford man is accused of setting fire to a home in East Hartford last month in an attempt to help a woman living there escape, according to a police affidavit.

The man, Rayshawn McFarlane, admitted starting the fire, but said he hadn't intended for anyone to get hurt.

McFarlane, 27, was charged Thursday with first-degree arson, and held in lieu of $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Sept. 27.

The police affidavit provides the following details leading to McFarlane's arrest:

On Aug. 16, around 1:40 a.m., the fire department responded to a home inhabited by females with intellectual disabilities and staff members that care for them.

Firefighters found smoke in the basement, and an area of fire damage on the exterior of the home, but couldn't find a cause of the fire. They did, however, smell lighter fluid in the area.

Police were asked to investigate by the department's fire marshal. He reported finding no other possible explanation except that a person purposefully started the fire.

Police spoke with one of the staff members of the home, who reported that around midnight, a resident who normally sleeps very well was awake, walking back and forth from her room to the living room windows, as if she were waiting for something.

Later, the same resident came out of her room and said the house was on fire, at which time staff members noticed a burning smell emanating from the area of the boiler room. They called 911.

Staff told police how the woman has a history of trying to meet up with her boyfriend, McFarlane. She went missing about a week prior to the fire, and was found with McFarlane, having changed her appearance and cellphone number.

Police spoke with the resident with her parents' permission, and she admitted to communicating with McFarlane in the days prior to the fire. When the home was evacuated for the fire, she was supposed to run to McFarlane's car.

Story continues

She saw his car sitting nearby, but changed her mind at the last moment, the woman told police.

Three days later, police were called to the home again when two men with a ladder attempted to enter the home through a window. McFarlane was found carrying the ladder and he was charged with first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree breach of peace.

Speaking with police after his arrest, McFarlane admitted to setting the fire at the home. He said he wanted to break his girlfriend out, because he wanted a better life for her.

McFarlane said he didn't mean for anyone to get hurt, but knew what he did was dangerous.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.