Man accused of starting Oak Fire that ravaged Mariposa County, destroying 127 homes

A 71-year-old man was arrested and accused of starting the devastating Oak Fire in Mariposa County in 2020, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Edward Fredrick Wackerman of Mariposa faces several felony charges, including aggravated arson, for the fire that burned 19,244 acres and destroyed 127 residential buildings, the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park ignited at 2:10 p.m. July 22, 2020, in Midpines.

There were no reported fatalities due to the Oak Fire, but Cal Fire said some were injured and treated, almost all for heat-related illness.

In addition to the 127 “single residence structures” that burned down, Cal Fire estimated the Oak Fire destroyed 66 outbuildings as it burned for about a month.

Law enforcement officials said they were limited on what they could discuss in order to protect the investigation.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said it planned to talk about the case at a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Mariposa County Courthouse, 5088 Bullion St., which will also streamed live on Facebook.

