Man accused of startling students in Durham school bathroom jailed on $1 million bail

A Durham man accused of trespassing and startling students in a Durham school bathroom last month has been arrested and taken to jail on a $1 million bail, police said Thursday.

Neal Maxcitto Harding, 29, was already wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation when police say he entered a Durham School of the Arts bathroom Oct. 28 and made “comments of a sexual nature,” according to a news release.

Police arrested and charged Harding this week with four counts of indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a child under 12, felony indecent exposure, felony breaking and entering as well as first-degree trespass.

He is currently in the Durham County jail under a $1,025,000 bail, according to the news release.

Harding was convicted in September and was out on probation on a 2020 charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

He was caught on security cameras walking inside the school after 2 p.m. on Oct. 28, The News & Observer previously reported.

Investigators of the Durham Police Department obtained indictments this week against Harding.

The News & Observer has asked police for more information about Harding’s previous charges and convictions.