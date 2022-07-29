Man accused in Staunton restaurant shooting that injured 1 appears in court

STAUNTON — A man accused of a shooting earlier this year inside the Baja Bean Co. in Staunton had his case sent to the grand jury Wednesday.

Michael E. Carlin, 37, of Staunton, stipulated probable cause in Staunton General District Court, canceling a preliminary hearing.

The shooting took place the night of Feb. 4 at the Baja, a restaurant located in downtown Staunton. Police said it appears Carlin was horse playing with a friend inside the Baja when his gun discharged and struck the 31-year-old man in the groin. The shooting victim walked a few feet before collapsing.

A witness said Carlin was wearing a waistband holster. Police found a .45-caliber casing at the scene. A holster was also confiscated along with a gun magazine.

Following the incident, police said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The victim was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville before being transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Carlin went to the Staunton Police Department about two hours after the shooting. An affidavit to a search warrant claimed he admitted drinking alcohol "and did not remember what happened."

Carlin is charged with carrying a firearm in public while intoxicated and reckless handling of a firearm, both misdemeanors, along with felony discharge of a firearm in a building.

He is free on bond.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

