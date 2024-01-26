Man accused of stealing $1,700 worth of gas at New Castle Wawa

A man faces charges in connection to a fuel heist at a Delaware gas station earlier this week, stealing over $1,700 worth of fuel, police said.

Delaware State Police responded to a report of fuel theft at a Wawa in New Castle on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers approached the 34-year-old New Jersey man, who had his white van stationed at a pump with a device attached to it.

The device manipulates the pump to dispense a large volume of fuel for a fraction of the cost, according to Delaware State Police. Authorities inspected the device before ultimately seizing it.

The gas pump manipulator that was used to steal over $1,700 in fuel at a Wawa in Delaware on Tuesday.

Investigators also found multiple containers filled with fuel in the man’s vehicle, which he had paid less than $20 for.

The man was arrested on scene. He faces multiple charges, including shoplifting, possession of burglar tools or instruments involving disabling security systems and conspiracy.

Troopers learned that multiple Wawa gas stations in the area have had issues with fuel theft recently as a result of the investigation, stating that Wawa Loss Prevention Services told investigators "they had been experiencing a trend of diesel fuel thefts in which suspects install the device" on pumps.

The employees told troopers it was something they would continue to monitor, providing troopers with evidence that the man arrested was working with other individuals.

"We continue to investigate this trend and will publish updates in the case of any future arrests," state police spokesperson Amina Ali shared with the USA TODAY Network Friday.

Video: California cop walks into a 7-Eleven robbery before making arrest

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delaware police to look into trend of fuel thefts near New Castle