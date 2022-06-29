Man accused of stealing $1.8M in checks from mailboxes using master key

A massive mail theft operation was reported in south Charlotte that targeted hundreds of residents and businesses.

Kyree Corbett, 20, of Charlotte, faced a federal judge Wednesday.

He’s charged with armed robbery, possession of property of the United States and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said in December 2021, Corbett pointed a gun at a postal carrier’s face, demanded her mail key and drove away in a car that was reported stolen.

“I mean, that’s kind of terrifying,” said Destiny Reaves, a Charlotte resident, who uses one of the post offices he allegedly targeted.

Over the next six months, investigators said he used the master key to open collection boxes to steal the mail.

Prosecutors said it happened multiple times at the south Providence and Ballantyne post offices and at collection boxes at multiple businesses.

“You think that these are going to be safe and obviously you want to trust it,” said Reaves as she dropped off items to be shipped at the Ballantyne post office on Wednesday.

Hundreds of checks worth about $1.8 million and a stolen gun were found inside Corbett’s apartment, according to prosecutors.

Corbett was ordered to stay in jail.

In the indictment, prosecutors said there were other people involved in the thefts, but no one else has been charged yet.

Channel 9 is waiting to hear back from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service about whether the locks have been changed on the boxes.

We are also waiting for a response from a call to Corbett’s attorney.

LINK: Find Missing Mail

To prevent mail or package theft, the USPS recommends: