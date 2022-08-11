Man accused of stealing $211,157 from fish and game club set to go on trial

Courts

A Mansfield man is scheduled for trial on charges he stole $211,157 from the Richland County Fish and Game Club at 1360 Poth Road.

Paul Castelvetere, 61, was indicted in June by the Richland County grand jury on a charge of aggravated theft, a felony of the third degree. A jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 6 in Richland County Common Pleas Court before Judge Phillip Naumoff, according to court records.

Castelvetere reportedly told Richland County sheriff's deputies in April that he "felt rotten" about the entire situation. and that he was going to pay the money back.

According to sheriff's office reports filed in March, board members told deputies that Castelvetere was the treasurer of the club, an unpaid position, and the only one with access to the finances.

When were discrepancies found at the Richland County Fish and Game Club?

Discrepancies were found in the finances for the club after Castelvetere "explained that they owed a bill of more than $14,000 after he had been reporting that all things were paid and up to date prior to that," the board members told deputies in a report.

Upon further inspection of checks written and deposited, many checks were written for large sums of money to pay on the club's credit card but were actually directed to another credit card number that was not affiliated with the fish and game club, the sheriff's report said.

Initially, Castelvetere denied taking any money, saying the club's funds have been mismanaged for years. He said because of the extent of the mismanagement, he believed those in charge were going to blame him, the sheriff's report said.

Deputies told Castelvetere they had two years of documentation where they could show specific instances in which he deposited money to his personal credit card account. Deputies said the transactions were tracked by a bank and printed on the back of his checks.

What did Paul Castelvetere say in a voluntary statement?

Castelvetere said in a voluntary statement at the sheriff's office on April 5 that he was mostly worried about his wife divorcing him and going to jail at age 61. He could not provide an explanation of where the money went. He told the deputy he and his wife make good money, that he does not gamble and he does not do drugs, the report said.

On April 18, deputies spoke with a man who told them Castelvetere told him he took the money.

Castelvetere told the man, Jeff Weithman, "it was so easy and he couldn't stop," according to Weithman's statement provided to deputies.

Castelvetere is represented by Mansfield attorney Robert Whitney. Castelvetere remains out of jail on a $200,000 personal recognizance bond.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Treasurer of the Richland County Fish & Game Club, accused of theft