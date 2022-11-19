Man accused of stealing $84K car before trading it on Facebook, MPD says

A 19-year-old teenager is accused of stealing an $84,000 car and trading it through Facebook, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Antonio Johnson was arrested Thursday under the suspicion of several offenses, including property and motor vehicle thefts and altering, falsifying or forging a vehicle title, says his arrest affidavit.

It all started Oct. 10, when the owner of a 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack -- valued at $84,000 -- reported that his car was stolen, court documents state.

On Monday, a buyer met with Johnson after seeing a post on Facebook Marketplace for the Dodge Charger, according to court documents.

Court documents state that the buyer traded a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro and $6,000 in cash for the Charger.

When the buyer attempted to register the Charger, he was told that the vehicle’s title was a fake, court document state.

The buyer reported Thursday that his Camaro was stolen, court documents state.

Court documents show that Johnson was taken into custody after he found with a stolen Camaro in front of a Memphis home.

Johnson told police that he stole the Charger and traded it for the Camaro, and that he provided fake vehicle records, court document state.

