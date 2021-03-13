Man accused of stealing animal medications from Bryan Animal Clinic

The Telegraph

Four more cases of the Brazilian variant have been identified in England – 3 in South Gloucestershire and one in Bradford, West Yorkshire. The cases in South Gloucestershire are all close or household contacts of the two existing cases in the area. They were offered testing in response to the initial cases. Specialist contact tracing teams have undertaken a comprehensive investigation to identify any further contacts and additional testing has been in place since the initial cases were identified. The individual in Bradford tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in late February after travelling back from Brazil via Paris on Feb 14, 2021. Subsequent genomic sequencing confirmed the case as the P.1 variant. Contact tracing teams have followed up close contacts of the individual and advised them to isolate and get a test. The latest cases bring the total number of the Brazilian variant - known as P.1 - cases in the UK to 10 – seven in England and three in Scotland, all of which have links to travel or to a previously confirmed case that has travelled to Brazil. It comes the week after the mystery person who tested positive for the Brazilian Covid variant but could not be traced was identified, Matt Hancock announced. The so-called "Patient X" was tracked down to a residence in Croydon, south London, last Wednesday after a team of 40 public health officials combed the records of thousands of home test kits. The individual is believed to have completed the mandatory quarantine after arriving in the UK and is not thought to have passed on the virus. However, in the interests of caution intensified testing and genetic sequencing are being ramped up in the neighbourhood. Scientists say the Brazilian P1 variant appears to be more contagious and there are concerns that Covid vaccines may not be as effective against it. Mr Hancock told a Downing Street news briefing: "Using the latest technology, and with the dogged determination of our Testing and Tracing scheme, we have successfully identified the person in question. "The best evidence is that this person stayed at home and there is no evidence of onward transmission, but as a precaution we are putting more testing in in Croydon, where they live, to minimise the possibility of spread." The three cases in Scotland were all oil workers returning to their families from Brazil, via Paris and London. Health officials have been trying to trace all the passengers who were on their flight from Heathrow to Aberdeen. In England, two of the cases are from the same household in South Gloucestershire, who tested positive after someone had returned from Brazil on Feb 10. It came as Public Health England revealed that it is monitoring a new "variant under investigation", known as VUI-202102/04, 16 cases of which have been found through genetic sequencing. PHE said the latest identified variant, also known as B.1.1.318, contains the E484K mutation, found in two other VUIs in the UK, but it does not feature the N501Y mutation that is present in all variants of concern.