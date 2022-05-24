Man accused of stealing car with child inside facing several charges

A man accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside in the Ballard area is facing several charges.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against 32-year-old Ryan Lee Popplewell, a man who has been arrested multiple times before but has been released from custody, including being bailed out of jail three times by local charity Northwest Community Bail Fund.

Popplewell is facing charges of kidnapping, assault, vehicle theft, robbery and burglary after he allegedly stole a car with a 5-year-old inside. The car was parked at a baseball field near Third Avenue Northwest and Northwest 44th Street.

According to Seattle police, a man had returned to the baseball field to retrieve something he had left behind. While getting the item, he had left his car running with his son inside.

The father then noticed someone driving his car away with his son inside.

Police said the father chased the car to where it stopped at Third Avenue Northwest and Northwest 43rd Street.

The suspect then got out and went to the rear passenger side door, which was open, but then got back in once he saw the child’s father closing in on him.

Once the father got to the car, he jumped into the rear window, grabbed the automatic shift and told the suspect that he “just wanted his son,” police said.

While fighting over the gear shift, good Samaritans came to the father’s rescue. They surrounded the car as the victim grabbed his son. However, both the father and his son were injured as the car began to move slowly. Both were knocked to the ground and dragged a couple of feet.

The man and his son suffered cuts and bruises, police said.

Police said the suspect then began to drive off but was followed by good Samaritans. At some point, the suspect got out of the car, ran and even attempted to pepper spray those following him.

The suspect was eventually arrested after he ran to a nearby tent, changed his shirt, got on a bike and was tracked to the 4600 block of 14th Avenue Northwest, near Trader Joe’s.

On Monday, Popplewell had his first court appearance but waived his right to appear in court.

Prosecutors argued that he was a danger to the community and would unlikely return to court if he was released.

The judge set his bail at $250,000.