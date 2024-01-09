Man accused of stealing car, crashing into two law enforcement vehicles during pursuit

Jan. 8—RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Sheyenne man is facing multiple felony charges in Ramsey County for allegedly stealing a car and fleeing various law enforcement entities on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Department in Fort Totten received a call at approximately 1:45 a.m. reporting that a 2018 Toyota Highlander had been stolen from the area, according to a written statement filed in the case.

In less than 15 minutes, an officer located the vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Highway 57. The officer activated her emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle fled, the statement said.

The vehicle traveled toward Devils Lake, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, the statement said. Traffic was light and conditions were described as favorable, but there was some ice and snow on the roads.

Still on Highway 57, the vehicle left the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation and entered Ramsey County. BIA police, along with a Benson County sheriff's deputy, pursued the vehicle.

Devils Lake police officers deployed tire deflation devices but were unable to stop the vehicle, the statement said. At one point, the vehicle almost struck a sheriff deputy's vehicle head-on.

The vehicle traveled through the city of Devils Lake, taking Highway 2 westbound. It struck two separate law enforcement vehicles before eventually coming to a stop, the statement said.

The alleged driver, later identified as Skylar Darret Chopper, was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint. He was resisting assist and refused to tell law enforcement his name, the statement said.

Chopper, 34, was taken to the Lake Region Correctional Center. He is charged with four Class C felonies: theft/possession/dealing in stolen property, fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment-extreme indifference and disorderly conduct. Each charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Chopper is also charged with Class A misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function, Class B misdemeanor driving while license is revoked and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

His initial appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the Ramsey County Courthouse.