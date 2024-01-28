Man accused of stealing car found hiding in pond in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was on the run for allegedly stealing a vehicle was found hiding in a pond in Tallahassee, according to police.

Last week, officers with the City of Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle near Pasco Street and Orange Avenue.

Before they could conduct a traffic stop, the man fled the car and ran into a wooded area near Bragg Drive.

Joint aviation units of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the police department guided officials to locate the suspect from above, as ground units and a K-9 were able to track the man down.

The suspect was found submerged and concealed from the neck down in the pond.

In the video, the suspect tells officers that he can’t swim, as they advise him to get up and walk towards them so they can take him into custody.

According to the department, the man was arrested and charged accordingly.

