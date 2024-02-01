Man accused of stealing car found hiding under back porch
Man accused of stealing car found hiding under back porch
Man accused of stealing car found hiding under back porch
This top-selling Insignia comes with a voice-activated remote, putting Alexa at your beck and call.
Prices start as low as $3 for everything from luxe dish towels to a cast iron skillet.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the third edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As January came to an end, hackers got busy and stole a lot of XRP tokens, Polygon did layoffs, new reports show demand for AI and blockchain to work together, Ethereum developer interest hit new highs last year and Tether reported record profit from the fourth quarter of 2023.
Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the 2013 season. It was an audacious move that paid off handsomely and now, he's making a similar move to Ferrari.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
A 2005 Vauxhall Tigra TwinTop, sibling to the Opel Tigra, Vauxhall Tigra and Chevrolet Tigra, found in an English scrapyard.
The AquaSonic is just as effective as pricier brands, happy users say — plus, it comes with eight brush heads.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Flood-damaged cars can have serious issues and sometimes show up in the used-car market. Avoid potential heartache by using these 11 tips to help you spot and avoid a flood damaged automobile.
Making the switch to bar shampoo can help save the planet — and your hair too.
Prostate cancer screening isn’t always recommended. How do you know if or when to do it? Here’s what experts say.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a strong order book stretching across 2025.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
The 2025 Ford Explorer brings changes to the exterior design, big tech upgrades and some familiar powertrain options.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.
On Sunday, a user in a well-known hacking forum advertised what they claimed was a cache of stolen data from the rental car giant Europcar. The user claimed to have stolen the personal information of more than 48 million Europcar customers, and said they were “listening to offers” to sell the hacked data. Except, the data appears to be completely made up — perhaps created with ChatGPT, according to Europcar.
The list of best used cars with lowest operating costs over 5 or 10 years is mostly familiar names, but a Chevy took the top spot for 5-year-old vehicles.
The retailer is stocked with steep discounts on major brands like Theory, APL and Balenciaga.