Man accused of stealing from churches along East Coast arrested in Rowan County

A man who deputies said is known along the East Coast for allegedly breaking into churches and stealing music equipment has been arrested for the same crime in Rowan County.

Mykal Othnel Charter was arrested Monday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been charged with felony breaking and entering a place of worship, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and misdemeanor injury to real property.

Deputies said he broke into Trading Ford Baptist Church on July 16 and stole a keyboard worth $3,300.

According to investigators, Charter has the same set of charges pending in Rowan County from incidents at two other churches: Cornerstone Pentecostal Church on Webb Road and the Ark Fellowship Church in Kannapolis.

Authorities said Charter also has pending charges for the same crimes in Gaston, Brunswick, Randolph, Wake, Cumberland, and Durham counties, as well as the state of Virginia.

The new charges add $30,000 to his existing bonds, which total $348,000, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

