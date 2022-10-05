Man accused of stealing cough medicine

Oct. 5—An $8 package of cough medicine led to the arrest Saturday of a 29-year-old man on a robbery charge.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the manager of an H-E-B on 42nd Street called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday about a robbery.

When officers arrived, she told them Xavier Ray Diaz pushed her into a shelf, scratching her arm, when she demanded he put a package of Corticidin cough medicine back as he started out the door without paying for it, the report stated.

She knew Diaz's name, she said, because he'd stolen items in the past.

Video surveillance backed up the manager's account of the event and officers went to Diaz's house and arrested him, the report stated.

Robbery is a Class 2 felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Ector County jail on a surety bond of $20,000.