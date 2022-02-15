Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show caught selling it, cops say

A $25,000 dinosaur claw was on display at an Arizona gem show — until someone took it, police told news outlets.

A man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 9, after he was accused of stealing the dinosaur claw, according to KOLD.

On Jan. 30, the claw vanished from a vendor at the Gem and Mineral Show in Tucson, KVOA reported.

The 39-year-old from Arizona was caught trying to sell the claw “at a much lower price” nine days later, the Tucson Police Department told McClatchy News in an email. The vendor alerted police after recognizing the claw.

The man was arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen property, which is a felony, police said. The claw was returned to its owner in Colorado.

“(The police department) is very grateful that we were able to help (the owner) get his dinosaur claw back and this highlights the importance of vendors/neighbors communicating & working together,” police told McClatchy News in an email. “(He) kept excellent records of his items which helped in identifying his property and getting it back to him.”

‘Irreplaceable’ dinosaur footprints damaged at Utah construction site, group says

A T. rex will greet you at ‘Jurassic Park’-themed Airbnb in Washington. Take a look

‘Rare’ fossil discovered in Utah park may be new species dating back 290 million years