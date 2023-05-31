Man accused of stealing from Elks Lodge to be sentenced Thursday

May 31—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula man will be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the Ashtabula Elks Lodge No. 208.

Joseph W. Pierce, 74, accepted a plea deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty on April 21 to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records. The second count of grand theft, also a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiation, records show.

Count one charged Pierce took more than $36,000 from the lodge between Oct. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, according to the indictment.

Count two charged Pierce stole more than $46,500 from the lodge between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 1, 2020, according to the indictment. That charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

After the April 21 plea hearing, Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris revoked Pierce's $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to the Elks Lodge No. 208 website, Pierce served as "trustee chair" of the lodge.

In early July 2022, members of the lodge reported money missing from gambling machine profits, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

An audit of last year's gambling machines revealed the discrepancy, according to a sheriff's report.

At first, an Elks officer told investigators about $35,400 was missing from the gambling machine profits from the time period of October 2020 to December 2021, but further investigation revealed more money had been stolen over a longer period of time, according to sheriff's reports.

The Elks Lodge No. 208 operates out of a large lakefront building at 3115 Lake Road West.