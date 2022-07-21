Man accused of stealing everything but kitchen sink

Jul. 21—ASHLAND — Kentucky State police discovered an Ashland man had stolen just about everything but the kitchen sink from a home on Roberts Drive around the time of the Fourth of July, according to court records.

State troopers were investigating burglaries at the same residence on July 4 and July 6, court records show. During the burglaries, the suspect had used a U-Haul to steal a washer, a dryer, a stove, a dishwasher, a concrete mixer and more, records show.

The U-Haul was found July 9 outside a home on May Court, records show.

Troopers spoke with the suspect — 45-year-old Rodney D. Williams — who told officers he'd broken into the house twice, records show.

On Tuesday, a Boyd County grand jury indicted Williams on two counts of second-degree burglary, class C felonies carrying between five and 10 years in prison.

Williams is being held on a $50,000 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com